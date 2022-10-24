Area football teams in District 4A-2 will take part in a massive week for playoff positioning.
The top four teams in District 4A-2 will compete against each other Friday evening, and those games will include the Blanchard Lions and Tuttle Tigers. The games will also include the Bethany Bronchos and Newcastle Racers.
Blanchard will play at Bethany, and Tuttle will play at Newcastle on Friday. Bethany (No. 3), Blanchard (No. 4), Tuttle (No. 6) and Newcastle (No. 7) are all ranked in the Associated Press rankings.
Blanchard enters its game at Bethany as the top team in the district so far. The Lions are currently 5-0 in the district, and a win over Bethany secure the district title due. Even if Blanchard lost to Tecumseh in the final week, the Lions would have a win over any team with the same district record.
But a Bethany win would cause a little bit of chaos inside the district.
Tuttle, Bethany and Newcastle all enter this week’s game with identical district records. All three teams enter the games at 4-1 in district play.
A Bethany win over Blanchard would mean three teams would enter the final week of the regular season at 5-1 district play this season.
Tuttle currently owns a head-to-head tiebreaker over Bethany. Newcastle and Bethany have not played each other this season. District points could be a factor depending on the results.
This week is obviously a massive week for teams within the district. The results could make playoff positioning a little clearer heading to the final week, or things could be quite messy as teams continue to fight going forward this season.
