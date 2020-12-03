The Blanchard Lions are one win away from the Class 4A state title game and two wins away from the state title.
As the top team from District 4A-2, the Lions will have the opportunity to host their semifinal game against the Clinton Red Tornadoes on Friday. The Lions are looking to advance to their first state championship game since the 3A title game in 2013.
Blanchard’s last state title came in 2012 in Class 3A.
Blanchard has won its last nine games and enters the semifinal matchup with a 10-2 record. Blanchard last won double-digit games in 2017. That was also the last year the Lions played in a semifinal game.
The Lions won their first two playoff games in dominant fashion, outscoring those two opponents 101-13. The Lions defeated Elgin (54-7) and Tecumseh (47-6) in those two games to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2018.
Blanchard played Tecumseh after Cache could not play because of COVID-19.
Blanchard hosted Bristol in its quarterfinal game and came away with a 21-18 win over the Pirates. Blanchard is the last area team remaining in the playoffs.
As for Clinton, the Red Tornadoes enter Friday’s game with a record of 7-3.
The Red Tornadoes are in the semifinals for the first time since 2018. The Red Tornadoes last played in a state title game in 2012, beating Anadarko in the Class 4A state title game that season.
Clinton opened the postseason with a 38-13 win over Harrah and advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2018 after Ada could not play due to COVID-19 concerns. Clinton did not have to face Ada's previous opponent.
The Red Tornadoes met Poteau in the quarterfinals and came away with a 17-10 victory.
