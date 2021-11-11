Two ranked teams will meet in Bethany on Friday.
The Blanchard Lions and Bethany Bronchos are both ranked by Associated Press voters and will be meeting up in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. The Lions are ranked ninth in 4A, and the Bronchos are in a tie for seventh in the 4A poll.
After finishing third in District 4A-2, the Lions have to go on the road to face the No. 2 team from District 4A-1. Both Bethany and Blanchard had opportunities to win their respective districts during the final week of the regular season.
The Lions enter the game with a 7-3 record on the season. Blanchard's three losses are all against playoff teams (Noble, Cushing and Tuttle). All three of those teams are currently ranked.
Blanchard has shown it can compete with contending teams and showed that just last week against No. 1 Tuttle. The Lions held a 13-7 lead over the Tigers in the fourth quarter and were a yard away from going back in front before a turnover gave Tuttle momentum.
The Lions are one of just two teams to lose to Tuttle by single digits this season.
Bethany enters the game with an 8-2 record on the season. The Bronchos lost to Woodward outside of district play before rattling off six wins in a row. The Bronchos will try to bounce back from a loss to a ranked Clinton team that won the district title last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.