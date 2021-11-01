The Blanchard Lions picked up another victory.
Blanchard — ranked seventh in last week's Class 4A Associated Press poll — scored on its first offensive play of the game and did not look back against the Harrah Panthers on Friday. The Lions picked up a 46-20 victory in Blanchard.
The win came in an important District 4A-2 matchup.
Blanchard scored the game's first 20 points and scored on its first three offensive possessions of the game. Blanchard's defense took the field after the opening kick and got a stop, leading to the team's first scoring drive of the game.
On Blanchard's first offensive play, quarterback Carson Cooksey launched a pass down the field and found Lincoln Smith. Smith found the end zone to complete the 44-yard touchdown pass.
Cooksey and Smith each had three touchdowns in the win over Harrah.
Following another defensive stop, Blanchard's offense moved down the field again and scored on another pass from Cooksey to Smith. The two combined on a 15-yard touchdown pass that extended Blanchard's lead.
The Lions led 14-0 after the first quarter.
Cooksey recorded his third touchdown of the game in the second quarter, scoring on a 1-yard run to put Blanchard up 20-0. Blanchard held a 20-7 lead at halftime.
Smith scored on a 28-yard run in the third quarter to put Blanchard ahead 26-7.
Another Blanchard quarterback — Bryson Frazier — recorded two touchdowns in the win. He threw a touchdown pass and ran for a touchdown.
On a drive following a Harrah turnover, Frazier recorded his touchdown run. His touchdown pass went to Brayson Carter in the third quarter, and the result was a 67-yard touchdown.
Blanchard led 39-14 after the extra point and led 39-14 after three quarters.
With the Lions leading 39-20 in the fourth quarter, Jaxon Laminack recorded a touchdown run for the Lions. The seven points that completed the scoring came after another Harrah turnover.
Following the win over Harrah, the Lions are currently 7-2 on the season. They are also 5-1 in 4A-2 play.
Blanchard will be at Tuttle this week, and the Lions still have a chance to capture a district title if the right things happen. Tuttle — ranked No. 1 in last week's Associated Press poll — is 6-0 in district play and 9-0 on the season.
