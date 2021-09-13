The Blanchard Lions picked up their first victory of the season.
The Blanchard football team faced the Elgin Owls in Blanchard on Friday after a 41-23 loss to Noble to open the season. The Lions responded to that loss and picked up a 35-7 win over the Owls.
Blanchard held Elgin to just seven points a week after the Owls scored 55 points in a season-opening victory. Blanchard entered the game at No. 10 in a Class 4A poll that the Associated Press released.
Blanchard quarterback Carson Cooksey recorded three touchdowns in the win. He threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score in the 28-point win.
The Lions took their opening offensive possession and marched down the field to score a touchdown. The passing game helped the Lions get down the field, but it was the rushing attack that put points on the board.
Blanchard running back Zach Garrett ran for two scores in the victory, and his 1-yard rushing touchdown gave Blanchard its first points of the game.
Blanchard added more points in the first quarter and got some help from the defense. Blanchard's defense recovered an Elgin fumble to set the Lions up in Elgin territory, and Blanchard found the end zone again.
Blanchard found the end zone through the air on its second offensive possession of the game. Cooksey dropped back and found Jaxon Laminack for a 28-yard score.
Blanchard went to the second half with a 14-0 advantage and built on that lead in the third quarter, scoring 14 more points before Elgin put points on the board. Elgin got close to putting points on the board late in the first half, but the Owls could not make a field goal.
Stepping up for Blanchard's defense, Lincoln Smith had an interception in the first half.
Blanchard got the ball first in the second half and went right down the field to score another touchdown. Cooksey scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.
Cooksey also threw his second touchdown pass of the game in the third quarter, finding Gavin Graves for a 26-yard score. Elgin scored on a 78-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and Garrett scored on a 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for Blanchard.
Now sitting at 1-1 on the season, Blanchard will be at Newcastle on Friday.
