The Blanchard Lions extended their win streak and advanced in the Class 4A postseason last week.
After winning District 4A-2, the Lions hosted the Elgin Owls on Friday for their first playoff game. After a 55-13 win over Elgin during the regular season, the Lions defeated the Owls 54-7 in the playoffs.
Blanchard is now 8-2 and has won seven games in a row.
Points off turnovers played an important role for the Lions. Elgin turned the ball over four times in the game, and three of those turnovers resulted in points for the Lions.
Blanchard's defense did not let Elgin get past the 50, and Elgin's only score came on a kickoff return.
The Lions started the game with a scoring drive, capped off by Zach Garrett's first touchdown run of the game. Garrett ran for two touchdowns in the win and averaged more than 8 yards per carry on the ground.
Garrett gave the Lions the lead with a 5-yard touchdown run.
Quarterback Colby Langford completed six passes in Blanchard's win, and three of his six completions went for touchdowns. His first touchdown pass came in the first quarter and went to Whit Carpenter for a 14-yard score.
Elgin's first turnover set up Blanchard's second scoring drive.
Blanchard led Elgin 14-0 after the first quarter and scored two touchdowns on its first two offensive plays of the second quarter. Garrett ran for his second touchdown on Blanchard's first offensive play of the quarter, scoring from 12 yards out.
Lincoln Smith recorded an interception for the defense, and the Blanchard offense took advantage. On the team's first play of the ensuing offensive possession, Langford found Colten Britton for a 37-yard touchdown.
Blanchard went to the second half with a 28-0 lead.
Langford threw his third touchdown pass of the game in the third quarter when he found Quade Coyle for a 38-yard touchdown.
With the Lions up big in the third quarter, the Blanchard defense got in on the scoring. Hayden Bowles recovered a fumble and scored a defensive touchdown for the Lions.
Langford was not the only quarterback to score for the Lions. Chase Fox ran for 68 yards and a touchdown and scored on a 6-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Blanchard led Elgin 48-7 after three quarters.
Jax Steelman ran for the game's final touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The schedule could change, but Blanchard will host Cache on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.