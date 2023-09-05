The Blanchard Lions made a statement.
Head coach Jeff Craig and the football program entered the season excited about what the offense could do during the 2023 campaign. Well, that offense did not disappoint in Blanchard’s season opener last week.
Led by quarterback Carson Cooksey’s five touchdowns, a Blanchard team ranked fourth in the Class 4A Associated Press rankings at the time put up 61 points in Blanchard on Friday. The Lions racked up more than 600 yards of offense and rolled to a 61-18 win over Class 5A Noble.
Cooksey lights up Noble, spreads ball around
With a plethora of options surrounding him, Cooksey was able to distribute the ball with his arm and make plays with his feet. He reached the 350-yard passing mark, throwing three touchdowns to three players while also running for two scores in a dominant performance.
And Cooksey spread the ball around in his passing performance. Coric Pierce, Brayson Carter and Reagan Palmer filled up the stat sheet with explosive plays from Cooksey.
Defense steps up
The Blanchard defense did enough to help the Lions pull away from Noble, getting enough stops and forcing three turnovers on that side of the ball.
The Lions picked up a pair of interceptions in the win and recovered a fumble. Each of those three turnovers led to points on the following offensive drives. Blanchard ended the game with 21 points after turnovers.
Blanchard scores early and often
The Lions put up points on their first three offensive possessions to take a 20-0 lead over the Bears.
Following a Noble fumble in a 0-0 game, Blanchard used its dynamic passing attack to move down the field before scoring on the ground. Cooksey used his feet to get Blanchard on the board.
Following more defensive stops, Blanchard scored on a 27-yard pass from Cooksey to Palmer and on a Terrance Johnson touchdown run. Johnson’s TD run came after Noble’s second turnover of the game.
But Noble continued to fight and gained momentum by returning a kickoff for a touchdown. Noble scored again and cut its deficit to just eight points in the first half.
But after scoring on its first three possessions of the half, Blanchard scored on its final three first-half possessions while keeping Noble from scoring again until the second half.
Those three possessions resulted in touchdown passes from Cooksey to Carter and McHale Howell before a Tyler Hughes touchdown run. The Hughes TD run came after Noble’s third turnover, and the Lions took a 40-12 lead to halftime.
Blanchard also scored on its first three drives of the second half, scoring on touchdown runs from Cooksey, Hughes and Hudsen Periman. Down 61-12, Noble added its final touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Next up
Blanchard remains No. 4 in the Class 4A AP rankings this week, and a ranked team from Class 5A awaits the Lions. Blanchard’s next game is a road game against sixth-ranked Piedmont.
