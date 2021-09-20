The Blanchard Lions defeated a rival.
Despite having multiple turnovers, the Lions came out on top in Newcastle on Friday and picked up a 20-13 win over the Newcastle Racers. With the teams tied at 13, the Lions scored the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Blanchard was the Associated Press' ninth-ranked team in Class 4A last week.
On the game-winning touchdown, quarterback Carson Cooksey avoided Newcastle's pass rush and found Lincoln Smith. Smith caught the ball, pulled away from the defense and made his way to the end zone for a long touchdown that proved to be the winner.
Blanchard's defensive players had their backs against the wall throughout the game. Newcastle started several offensive series deep in Blanchard territory but came away without points on most of those series.
Newcastle's first scoring drive started deep in Blanchard territory and came after an interception. The Racers took a 6-0 lead on a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Carson Cooksey ended the game with three touchdown passes. Before connecting with Smith on the game-winning touchdown, he tossed two touchdown passes in the second quarter.
Cooksey's first touchdown pass ended up in the hands of Gabe Barres, and the extra point put the Lions up 7-6. Not long after Blanchard came up with a recovery on the ensuing kick, Cooksey found Jaxon Laminack for a 15-yard score that made the score 13-6.
Blanchard led 13-6 at halftime, but the Racers were able to tie the game at 13 in the third quarter.
Following Blanchard's final touchdown and extra point, the Racers had multiple chances to drive and score. But the Lions held on and kept the 20-13 score intact.
Newcastle's final offensive drive of the game ended with a Brayson Carter interception. The interception was Blanchard's second of the game after Hayden Bowles recorded an interception in the first half.
The Lions head to District 4A-2 play with a 2-1 record on the season, and they have won two games in a row. Blanchard will host John Marshall on Friday.
