The Blanchard Lions are hoping to build on the momentum they built during the 2020 season.
The Lions are coming off of a semifinal appearance in the Class 4A playoffs last season. Head coach Jeff Craig stated that the team and program are ready to get back to competition.
“Ready, like always, to get back at it and watch our kids improve on a daily basis,” Craig said. "We’ve had a productive summer. Spring camp was good, and 7-on-7 days were productive.
“(We) nave a lot of new faces in positions … so (we) needed the reps.”
Craig said that the team is having to fill several holes on the roster, so there could be some ups and downs early in the season.
“A lot of holes to fill on defense from last year’s team, so (there) could be some early growing pains until these guys get some experience under their belt,” Craig said when asked about what fans might expect from this year's team.
However, Craig is excited about the playmakers Blanchard is bringing back on offense, especially at the skill positions.
“We feel we’ll be able to get the ball in a playmaker's hands on most plays,” Craig about what fans can expect on offense.
The wide receivers stepped up in a preseason scrimmage with Chickasha and Ardmore on Friday. Lincoln Smith, a wide receiver and defensive back for the Lions, had multiple touchdowns on offense during the scrimmage and made an impact on defense.
Smith earned a spot on the Class 4A All-VYPE team and a spot on VYPE's list of top 100 players in Oklahoma.
Craig added that the Lions need to see constant development along the lines and at the quarterback position.
According to Craig, Blanchard wants to get past the semifinals this season and win a state title, but the Lions need to stay focused on what is directly in front of them.
“Obviously, (we'd) like to get one more game than we got last year, but right now with this group, the focus is on winning game one,” he said.
Blanchard opens the season Sept. 3. The Lions will host the Noble Bears.
