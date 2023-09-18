The Blanchard Lions survived a tough test.
Blanchard — ranked fourth in Class 4A at the time — returned home after a tough road loss to a ranked 5A team in Piedmont and battled Class 5A Shawnee on Friday. Shawnee gave the Lions a tougher challenge after Blanchard won by 27 last season, but the Lions did what they needed to do to pick up a win.
The Lions went up 10 points in the fourth quarter and held on for a 34-31 victory over the Wolves, moving to 2-1 before district play. The Lions are fifth in Class 4A this week.
Making plays
The Lions had several players step up and make plays during the win, and one of those players was Hudsen Periman.
Periman played a big role on both sides of the ball, recording multiple touchdown receptions and an interception in the win.
Periman’s touchdown receptions came on back-to-back offensive drives in the second quarter for the Lions. Shawnee had the ball, down by three, in the fourth quarter before Periman’s interception helped the Lions seal the victory.
The game
Blanchard did not take its first lead of the game until the second quarter.
Shawnee took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and had an opportunity to extend that lead after a Blanchard turnover. But an interception from Matthew Tonsing gave the Lions the ball back, and the offense took advantage of that turnover.
Coric Pierce has been been a dynamic player for the Lions and one of several options Blanchard can go to at the skill positions. And he showed how dynamic he was on Blanchard’s first touchdown, catching a pass from quarterback Carson Cooksey behind the line of scrimmage and taking it to the end zone for a 68-yard touchdown.
Pierce racked up 123 yards and a touchdown on his six catches.
That Blanchard scoring drive was the start of the teams going through a back-and-forth affair in the first half. Six drives in a row resulted in points for the two teams.
Shawnee added a field goal in the second quarter to go up 10-6. Cooksey then connected with Periman for the first touchdown connection between the two players and the second of his four touchdown passes.
Shawnee scored again and went up 17-13, but Cooksey and Periman connected again to give the Lions another lead. Shawnee was not done scoring in the first half and held a 24-20 lead at halftime.
Blanchard kept Shawnee from scoring again until the fourth quarter, and the Lions were able to gain enough separation to hold on for the win.
Vaughn McIntyre came up with a turnover to set the Lions up for their first touchdown of the second half. On the first play after that turnover, Cooksey connected on a deep ball to Brayson Carter for another score.
And Cooksey was not done finding the end zone. The senior quarterback finished the game with five touchdowns and extended the team’s lead with a touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Shawnee managed to get within three, but the Lions stood tall in the end.
Next up
A District 4A-2 home game with an unbeaten Harrah team is next for Blanchard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.