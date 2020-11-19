The Blanchard Lions have a new playoff opponent.
After defeating Elgin 54-7 last week to advance in the postseason, Blanchard was going to host the Cache Bulldogs on Friday but will now host the Tecumseh Savages, according to the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's recently updated Class 4A bracket. According to the bracket, the game will start at 7 p.m.
Cache announced Wednesday that it would not be able to play this week due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Tecumseh will play Blanchard after suffering a 49-41 loss to Cache in the playoffs last week. The OSSAA gave Tecumseh the opportunity to play due to the COVID-19 cancellation. Had Tecumseh decided not to play, Blanchard would have had a bye week this week.
Blanchard and Tecumseh are district foes in District 4A-2. The Lions defeated the Savages 34-14 during the regular season.
