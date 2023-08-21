The Blanchard Lions once again have high expectations.
With several returning players back from a playoff team, the Lions are looking to make another run in 2023. Blanchard has been to the playoffs three seasons in a row, and head coach Jeff Craig believes the team has what it takes to be a contender in Class 4A once again.
“We have a solid nucleus of returners to build upon, especially on offense, to create another contender,” Craig said.
A majority of Blanchard’s experience will be on the offensive side of the ball, including at the quarterback position. Class 4A All-VYPE quarterback Carson Cooksey is back to lead the offense, but the experience is also spread out along the offensive line and skill position players.
That will be a strength for Blanchard as the defensive side of the ball continues to get more experience.
“Our offensive skill players and OL will be solid and should carry us as we develop our defensive unit and fill some gaps,” Craig said. “We'll lean on the offense early until the defense matures. Some good players there, just not experienced.”
The Blanchard offense had multiple big plays during a recent scrimmage in Noble, and that defense came up with a big stop near the end zone during a half-game against Chickasha.
A strong offseason has Craig and the Blanchard football program feeling excited entering the season.
“We've had a very productive offseason, and the team seems ready to start and to make a run at a title," Craig said.
For Blanchard to make the run it wants to make in 2023, staying healthy will be a big factor. But the Lions will also need to take every opponent seriously, especially in a tough district like 4A-2.
Complacency cannot be a thing with Blanchard’s schedule.
“Our schedule is tough enough to force us to play at a high level each week,” Craig said.
VYPE has high expectations for Blanchard entering the season. The publication has the Lions ranked third in Class 4A and has them as the top-ranked team out of 4A-2 entering the season.
If things go right, Craig loves the potential of the team.
“If the stars align and we stay healthy, we feel we have another chance at the district title and a deep playoff run with title hopes,” he said.
The Lions begin their season Sept. 1 and will host the Noble Bears.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.