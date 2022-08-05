The Blanchard Lions are hoping to make a run in Class 4A.
Two seasons after a run to the Class 4A semifinals, Blanchard head coach Jeff Craig and the program are excited about what the 2022 team can accomplish after winning one playoff game last season.
“[There is] always excitement at the start of the year to see what this group of young men can accomplish,” Craig said.
The season will come after a summer of work and rest to recharge. Craig is happy with how the summer has gone.
“We’ve had a good summer,” Craig said. “Linemen attended some camps to hone their skills, and we had several days of 7 on 7, but also plenty of down time to recharge the batteries and get ready for a deep playoff run.”
Experience at the skill positions on offense will help make up for the lack of experience in other areas, and Craig believes that will lead to an explosive offense in 2022. Defensively, the secondary's experience will play a key role.
“Experience at offensive skill positions and defensive secondary will play key roles in our success to offset the inexperience up front,” Craig said. “Looking for a lot of fireworks on the offensive side of the ball with several playmakers available. Defensively, we’ll continue to try and control the game as in past years, but with several positions to replace, it will take some time to gel.”
Jaxon Laminack is one of Blanchard's playmakers. He made VYPE's Top 100 and got named to the Class 4A All-VYPE team.
The Lions enter the season with high expectations, as usual. But the expectations also come from outside the program.
VYPE has Blanchard as the eighth-ranked team in Class 4A entering the season. Craig is excited about this season and expects the non-district schedule to help later on.
“Expectations are high, and [the] goal is to be one the last teams standing,” Craig said. “A tough and loaded non-district schedule will prepare us for a tough and loaded district schedule.”
Blanchard opens the season at Noble on Sept. 2.
