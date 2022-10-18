The Blanchard Lions added another win to their streak.
A Blanchard team tied for sixth in the Class 4A Associated Press rankings last week did not have a letdown after beating a ranked Tuttle team on the last play the week before. The Lions put up 42 points in the first half of their home game against Classes SAS at Northeast in Blanchard on Thursday.
Blanchard held a 42-0 lead at halftime and rolled to a 42-20 victory in District 4A-2. The win was Blanchard’s fifth in a row after an 0-2 start to the season.
Blanchard quarterback Carson Cooksey threw for two scores and ran for another in the win. The Lions also got a pair of touchdowns from Brayson Carter.
Blanchard scored 28 of its 42 points in the first quarter. The Lions scored on their first five possessions, scored a touchdown on special teams and forced multiple turnovers in the victory.
The Lions opened the game with good field position and a short scoring drive that resulted in a touchdown run. Zach Garrett got the Lions on the scoreboard with a 19-yard touchdown run.
Cooksey recorded a touchdown run and a touchdown pass on the next two drives for Blanchard. His touchdown pass went to Bryson Frazier in the first quarter.
And things continued to get worse for Blanchard’s opponent in the first quarter. Jaxon Laminack returned a punt for a touchdown to add more points to the scoreboard.
Carted recorded both touchdowns for Blanchard in the second quarter. He scored on the ground before catching a pass from Cooksey for the team’s final touchdown of the game.
Classen SAS continued to fight in the second half, but Blanchard’s first half was too dominant to overcome.
Ahead of a road game with Bridge Creek on Friday, the Lions are currently ranked sixth by themselves in Class 4A. The Lions are 5-2 this season, and they are 3-1 in district play.
