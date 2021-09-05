The Blanchard Lions were not far behind in the second half.
The Lions — ranked eighth in the Associated Press' Class 4A poll — got to begin their 2021 campaign Friday and opened their season against the Noble Bears. Despite a 41-23 loss to the Bears, the Lions were only down by four points after the first half.
Noble scored the game's first points and the game's first touchdown. Quarterback Colin Fisher kept the ball and bulldozed his way to the end zone from 15 yards out, giving the Bears an early lead.
But the Lions had somewhat of an answer and put together a scoring drive on their second offensive drive of the game.
Pass completions from Carson Cooksey to Brayson Carter and Jaxon Laminack helped the Lions move the ball forward. Wide receiver Lincoln Smith got the ball while going in motion and picked up a first down on fourth down.
The Lions got close to the end zone but had to settle for a field goal from Anthony Truong to get within four points. Noble held a 7-3 lead after the first quarter, and the second quarter had several big moments.
Turnovers stopped drives for both teams in the second quarter, but one turnover in the quarter resulted in points.
The first three drives ended with a Noble turnover, a Blanchard turnover and another Noble turnover. Blanchard also turned the ball over two times in the second quarter, and the Bears took advantage of that second turnover.
A touchdown and extra point gave the Bears a 14-3 lead in the second quarter, but Bryson Frazier provided a spark on offense for the Lions on their final offensive possession of the half.
Frazier completed multiple passes on the drive and found the end zone. He scored Blanchard's first touchdown of the season by running the ball in for a 4-yard score.
Noble held a 14-10 advantage at halftime before outscoring Blanchard 27-13 in the second half.
Noble scored quickly on its opening drive of the third quarter and took advantage of Blanchard's third turnover of the game in the third quarter. The Bears extended their lead to 18 points before the Lions scored another touchdown.
With the ball at the 11-yard line, Frazier worked his way to his left and found Laminack for the touchdown. Blanchard found itself down by 12 points after the touchdown, but Noble led by 19 after three quarters.
Up 35-16 in the fourth quarter, Noble extended its lead to 25 points.
Blanchard managed to add another touchdown just before the game came to an end. Rio Reynolds came in at quarterback, made some plays and threw a touchdown pass to Gabe Barres.
Blanchard will get to play at home later this week. Blanchard will host Elgin on Friday.
