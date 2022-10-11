The Tuttle and Blanchard rivalry added another chapter.
The Blanchard Lions went to Tuttle on Friday to face a Tuttle team ranked second in The Associated Press’ Class 4A poll last week. A late drive with a touchdown pass on the final play of the game gave Blanchard the victory.
Blanchard’s final offensive possession of the game began with under a minute left in the game, and their final play took place with 0.2 seconds left on the clock. Jaxon Laminack’s third touchdown was the biggest, and he managed to catch a pass from quarterback Carson Cooksey to secure a 30-28 victory.
After combining for 14 points in the first half of the game, the two teams combined to score 44 points in the second half. Blanchard and Tuttle were even at seven going to the second half.
The first of Laminack’s three touchdowns came on defense. With Tuttle driving deep in Blanchard territory, Laminack picked off a Tuttle pass and took it to the end zone for the game’s first score.
Tuttle managed to respond on its following offensive drive, and quarterback Mason Dennis scored on a short run before the extra point tied the game.
The two teams each found points on their opening drives of the second half. Blanchard went ahead 10-7 on a field goal, but Tuttle gained its first lead on a Tyler Woodson touchdown run.
Blanchard also scored on its second drive of the third quarter. Laminack’s second touchdown came on the ground and gave Blanchard another lead.
Blanchard held a 17-14 lead after three quarters, and the two teams traded touchdowns in the final quarter.
Blanchard answered a Dennis touchdown run with a touchdown pass from Cooksey to Reagan Palmer. Tuttle responded to that touchdown with a pass from Dennis to Jake Tucker that resulted in what looked to be the game-winning touchdown.
But Blanchard ended up having the final response in the game.
The Lions jumped to a tie for No. 6 in Class 4A this week. They are 4-2 on the season and 3-0 in District 4A-2.
Blanchard has won four games in a row and hosts Classen SAS at Northeast on Thursday.
Tuttle fell to a tie for No. 4 in Class 4A. The Tigers are 4-2 on the season and 2-1 in district play ahead of Thursday’s game at Bridge Creek.
