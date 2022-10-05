The Blanchard Lions extended their streak.
After starting the season 0-2, the Lions have won three games in a row to climb above .500 on the season. The Lions earned a shutout victory in Friday’s District 4A-2 game against the Newcastle Racers to extend their streak.
Blanchard quarterback Carson Cooksey threw three touchdowns passes, and Jaxon Laminack went past 100 receiving yards in a 19-0 victory over the Racers in Blanchard. Newcastle was The Associated Press’ sixth-ranked team last week before falling to No. 10 this week.
It was not until the second quarter that Blanchard put points on the board. Those first points came after a Newcastle turnover, and the Lions scored on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Cooksey to Laminack.
Blanchard came up with several turnovers in the win. Blanchard’s Reagan Palmer recorded an interception after Blanchard’s scoring drive, but the Lions could not add points to the scoreboard after that turnover.
Blanchard went to the second half with a 6-0 lead, and that would have been enough. But the Lions picked up two more touchdowns in the third quarter, including one on their first possession of the second half.
The Lions put a drive together right out of halftime, scoring on another connection between Cooksey and Laminack. Along with his interception, Palmer also caught a touchdown pass from Cooksey to help the Lions extend their lead over the Racers.
The Lions sit at 3-2 this season, and they sit at 2-0 in district play ahead of a rivalry game at second-ranked Tuttle on Friday.
