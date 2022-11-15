The Blanchard Lions were able to advance past the first round.
The sixth-ranked Lions used a strong rushing performance from Zach Garrett and a strong defensive performance to overcome several turnovers in Friday’s Class 4A first-round game in Blanchard. The Lions held off the Weatherford Eagles at home, securing a 14-12 victory to advance.
Despite the turnovers, Blanchard’s defense was able to stand tall a majority of the time. Weatherford only scored after two of Blanchard’s turnovers, well under half of the drives that followed a Lion turnover. Blanchard’s defense also came up with multiple turnovers in the win, including a turnover with Weatherford near the end zone and threatening to score.
Blanchard never trailed in the game and took the early lead on its first offensive possession of the game. The Lions took advantage of good field position and used Garrett’s rushing attack to find the end zone for the first time.
The Lions got more than 150 yards on the ground from Garrett, and they got a pair of rushing touchdowns from him as well. The Lions held a 7-0 lead after the first quarter, and they went to the third quarter with a 7-6 lead.
After recording a 12-yard touchdown run in the first half, Garrett recorded a 14-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to extend Blanchard’s lead.
But Weatherford continued to hang around.
The Eagles cut their deficit to two points in the fourth quarter and had a series to try for the game-winning score.
But Blanchard’s defense held strong one last time. The Lions came up with back-to-back sacks on Weatherford’s final two offensive plays to come up with the crucial stop.
The Lions, now 8-3, have to travel to Cushing this week to take on the top-ranked Tigers.
