A quick strike put the Blanchard Lions up early.
It only took one offensive play for a team to take the lead during Friday’s game in Shawnee. Carson Cooksey found Brayson Carter, and the two connected on an 85-yard touchdown that put Blanchard in the lead.
The Lions scored half of their points in the fourth quarter and earned their first win of the season by defeating Class 5A Shawnee. The Lions led by seven in the fourth before scoring 20 unanswered points to pick up a 40-13 victory.
Shawnee actually took the lead in the second quarter, tying the game at six on a fumble return for a touchdown. Shawnee took a 7-6 lead on the extra point.
But Shawnee’s defense had trouble stopping the big plays. Blanchard recorded two touchdowns of at least 85 yards and three touchdowns of at least 65 yards in the victory.
With Blanchard trailing 7-6, Cooksey and Jaxon Laminack connected for an 87-yard touchdown that gave the Lions the lead for good. Cooksey went well over 300 yards passing and threw four touchdown passes to go with a touchdown run.
The Lions went to the second half up 13-7.
Shawnee added a field goal in the third quarter before Cooksey found Carter for a short touchdown. Blanchard held a 20-10 lead after three quarters, and a Shawnee field goal made that lead seven in the fourth quarter.
And then the Lions pulled away.
Cooksey recorded a touchdown run in the fourth quarter before connecting with Laminack on a 65-yard touchdown pass. McHale Howell recorded a touchdown run for the Lions in the fourth quarter.
Offensively, Blanchard got triple-digit receiving performances from Laminack and Carter. Defensively, the Lions got three interceptions from Reagan Palmer.
The Lions overcame four turnovers in the win and still managed to win the turnover battle. Shawnee turned the ball over five times.
Blanchard moved to 1-2 on the season and will begin district play later this week. The Lions will be at Harrah.
