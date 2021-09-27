Big plays helped the Dibble Demons pick up a district victory.
The Demons scored five touchdowns in a 36-21 win at Rush Springs on Friday. All five of those touchdowns came from at least 30 yards out, and three of the five touchdowns came from at least 54 yards out in the win over Rush Springs.
Dibble quarterback Eli Rimer led the way for the Demons, scoring four touchdowns in the 15-point win. He ran for two scores and threw two touchdown passes.
A majority of the game's 57 points came in the second half. The two teams went to the second half in a 7-7 tie, but Dibble outscored Rush Springs 29-14 during the final two quarters to pick up the win in a District A-4 matchup.
The Demons scored their first touchdown of the game in the second quarter and scored through the air. Rimer found Hayden Merrick for a touchdown connection.
But Rush Springs did not trail at halftime. Caden Moore scored Rush Springs' first touchdown on a 41-yard run, and the extra point tied the game at seven.
Dibble's offense got the ball first in the second half, and the Demons scored on their first series. Rimer found the end zone on the ground, scoring on a 54-yard run before the Demons added two points and went up 15-7.
Rush Springs quarterback Jacob Caveness ran for two scores in the loss, and his third-quarter touchdown brought the team within two points of the Demons.
But the Demons then scored 21 points in a row to pull away.
Dibble picked up another long touchdown in the third quarter and led 22-13 after three quarters. Rimer and Conner Pickard connected for a 57-yard touchdown pass.
On a strange play in the fourth quarter, Jag Norman picked up a ball that hit the ground. The ball got labeled as a lateral, and Norman made his way to the end zone for a long touchdown that extended Dibble's lead.
Rimer added his fourth touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter, scoring on a 46-yard run. Caveness ran for his second touchdown in the same quarter.
Dibble now sits at 2-2 on the season and 1-0 in A-4. Dibble will host Healdton on Friday.
Rush Springs is now 0-4 on the season and 0-1 in A-4. Rush Springs will play at Wayne on Friday, and the Associated Press voters ranked Wayne at No. 7 in the class last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.