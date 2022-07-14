Tim Beard did not necessarily expect to be in this position.
Before the position of Rush Springs head football coach came open, Beard said he was not looking to be a head coach again. But the job opened, and Beard felt a calling to lead the program he has loved for a long time.
Now, Beard is back at the helm of the program he became a standout for during his playing days. And he is back in his third stint as the program's head coach.
“I am ecstatic about being the head coach again. I had gotten out of coaching so I could go and watch my daughter play college softball,” Beard said. “That was good for me to do that. I have done that for the last three years, but this was the right time for me to get back in. [I'm] and stoked to be the HC again.”
Now in his third stint with the program, Beard has helped take Rush Springs to multiple playoff appearances. He also had plenty of success as a player, earning All-State recognition.
Beard comes back to the helm by replacing former head coach Mason Anthony. Anthony spent three seasons as the head coach and took Rush Springs to the Class A postseason in his first two seasons as the head coach.
Beard credited Anthony for the job he did while being the head coach. Even though he was not necessarily looking to return as the head coach before Anthony left the position, Beard believes that this is the right move for him.
Beard feels like knowing Rush Springs as well as he does will help.
“I felt in my heart that I needed to try my best and make a change in the program,” Beard said. “Coach Anthony did a great job, I believe, but there are some things I feel I can make better, only because I grew up here and have coached here before.”
Beard said that he quickly had to get to work after being hired and did not have much time to rest.
“I've had to hit the ground running, so to speak, but it has been good,” he said. “Summer Pride is in full swing, and kids are eager to get better in everything we are doing to make them better athletes and better young men.”
Beard is excited about the summer so far.
“I think the goal for every summer is to get kids bigger, faster [and] stronger, but for us, it's getting the kids back to being around me and what expectations are for them,” he said. “The kids all have a great attitude and are doing everything we have asked of them and more. So I think we are going to have a good year because Redskins never say die.”
