Three area football teams remain unbeaten.
Rush Springs, Minco and Tuttle all won Friday to avoid losing for the first time in 2020. Rush Springs and Minco each opened 2020 last week.
Rush Springs
Rush Springs hosted Cordell for its season-opening game. Cordell was playing its second game of the season after playing during Zero Week.
Rush Springs only scored on one possession in the game, but that one score was all it needed in a 7-3 victory. The only touchdown came on a pass from Zane Harper to JT Crabb.
Minco
The Minco Bulldogs are 1-0 after traveling to Dibble and picking up a victory over the Demons. Minco trailed 6-0 in the second half before coming away with a 14-6 win.
Senior receiver Jackson Overton helped provide a spark for Minco’s offense. Overton caught a pass from quarterback Reed McMurtrey and ran the ball to the end zone for a touchdown of more than 80 yards.
Up 7-6, Minco tacked on another score.
Tuttle
Tuttle is now 2-0 on the season following its win.
Tuttle traveled to Plainview last week and defeated the Indians after a 28-7 win over Sulphur during Zero Week. Tuttle defeated Plainview 23-12 last week.
