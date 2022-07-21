The high school football season is getting closer, and playoff streaks will be on the line.
Entering the 2022 season, multiple area football teams will be looking to extend streaks. In total, four teams across the area have advanced to the playoffs multiple seasons in a row, and one team is looking to build a streak after advancing to the playoffs last season.
The four teams that have been to the playoffs multiple seasons in a row have a combined streak of 50 seasons with a postseason appearance.
Tuttle
The Tuttle Tigers have the longest playoff streak in the area and have one of the longest streaks in the entire state. The Tigers have not missed the postseason since the 1990s.
Tuttle has been to the playoffs 31 seasons in a row. The Tigers' streak dates back to the 1991 season and includes multiple state championships.
The Tigers will have another streak involving the postseason on the line as well. They have won at least one playoff game four seasons in a row and have won multiple playoff games four seasons in a row.
Minco
The Minco Bulldogs have been a consistent football program through the years, and they have the second longest playoff streak in the area.
The Bulldogs' playoff streak started in 2010, and they have been to the playoffs 12 seasons in a row.
Minco has also won at least one playoff game multiple seasons in a row, and the Bulldogs own the longest streak in the area for that category. The Bulldogs have advanced past the first round nine seasons in a row.
Dibble
The Dibble Demons own the longest streak in the area.
Dibble has advanced to the postseason five seasons in a row, and their playoff streak started in 2017. The Demons won a playoff game in three of the five seasons.
Blanchard
The Blanchard Lions come in at No. 4 in the area.
The Lions have been to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, and they won at least one playoff game in each of those seasons. The Lions won multiple playoff games in the 2020 postseason.
Cyril
The Cyril Pirates will look to make a playoff streak in 2022. They advanced to the postseason in 2021.
