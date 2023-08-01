Several area football teams made their way to the playoffs in 2022.
During the 2022 football year, teams across the area extended playoff streaks or hoped to start playoff streaks by advancing to the playoffs in their respective classes. Six area teams advanced to the playoffs in 2022, and two of those teams ended up winning one playoff game.
With 2023 knocking on the door, those area teams are looking to build off of those playoff experiences.
Class 4A
Half of the area playoff teams in 2022 came from Class 4A. Chickasha, Tuttle and Blanchard all advanced to the postseason.
Chickasha made an appearance in the postseason for the third time in four seasons after going five seasons in a row without a playoff appearance. Chickasha went 4-2 in district play and rallied against Cache in the final game of the season to help clinch that playoff spot.
The Tuttle Tigers extended what has become one of the longest playoff streaks in Oklahoma last season. Tuttle's streak has continued through four decades, and they extended their streak to 32 seasons in a row last season.
Tuttle advanced to the playoffs after going 6-1 in district play last season. The Tigers went on and won a first-round playoff game for the fifth season in a row.
After missing the postseason in 2019, the Blanchard Lions have been a mainstay in the Class 4A postseason. The Lions have been to the postseason three seasons in a row and won a playoff game each of those three seasons.
Blanchard went 6-1 in district play and defeated Weatherford in the first round of the postseason.
Class A
The Minco Bulldogs own the second-longest playoff streak in the area after making it to the postseason in 2022. Minco went 3-2 in district play to advance to the second season.
Along with having the second-longest playoff streak out of the area teams, Minco is also the second team in the area with a current double-digit streak. Minco extended that streak to 13 seasons in a row by getting to the playoffs in 2022.
The Dibble Demons have put together a lengthy playoff streak. Dibble went 4-3 in district play last season and won four of its final five games in the regular season to secure a spot in the second season after an 0-2 start in district play.
The Demons have now been to the playoffs each of the last six seasons.
Class B
The Cyril Pirates have also been to the playoffs multiple seasons in a row, and they advanced to the Class B postseason. Cyril went 3-2 in district play to advance.
