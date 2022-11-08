Area football teams in the smaller classes will be competing in the playoffs.
A combined three teams in either Class A or Class B will get to compete in the playoffs this season. The Class A postseason has two area teams in the bracket, and the Class B postseason has one area team in the bracket.
Class A
The Minco Bulldogs are heading back to the playoffs after finishing third in District A-3 during the regular season.
Minco advanced to the playoffs for the 13th season in a row and heads to the playoffs with eight wins on the season. The Bulldogs went 3-2 in district play and finished the regular season with an 8-2 record, winning their final two games of the regular season.
Minco has to play Wynnewood on the road in the first round of the playoffs. Wynnewood finished second in District A-4 and also has an 8-2 record on the season.
The Dibble Demons are back in the playoffs, advancing to the postseason for the sixth season in a row.
The Demons took the fourth spot in District A-4, going 4-3 in district play to advance. Dibble went 4-1 in its final five games of the regular season, getting to 5-5 on the season.
Dibble has won two games in a row, and the Demons have to travel to District A-3 champion Crescent this week. Crescent has only played nine games, but the ninth-ranked Tigers are 8-1 in those nine games.
Class B
The Cyril Pirates are in the postseason for the second season in a row.
Cyril went 3-2 in District B-4 to clinch the third spot in the district. The Pirates enter the playoffs with a 5-5 record this season.
Cyril has to play a road game against the second-place finisher in District B-3. Covington-Douglas is 8-2 this season.
