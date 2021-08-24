Area football teams are ranked.
Writers placed their votes for the Associated Press' rankings that feature football teams across Oklahoma in each class, and the first set of rankings came out Monday. Multiple teams in the area made an appearance in the Class 4A poll.
The writers have high expectations for the Tuttle Tigers.
Tuttle ended up No. 2 in the poll with 57 points. The Tigers received one first-place vote in the poll and came up four points behind No. 1 Clinton.
The Blanchard Lions also made an appearance in the Class 4A poll, coming in at No. 8 in the first poll of the season. The Lions received 19 points in the poll.
In the Class A poll, Minco was just on the outside looking in. However, the Bulldogs received at least one vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.