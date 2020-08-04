A couple of media outlets have released preseason football polls for high school football teams across Oklahoma.
VYPE and OKPreps each recently released polls that cover the different classes in Oklahoma high school football. Multiple football teams in the area appeared in those polls, which cover 10 teams in each class and 10 teams in each of the Class 6A divisions.
OKPreps
Three area teams appeared in the rankings that the outlet published on its website, OKPreps.com. Two of those teams compete in Class 4A, and the third team competes in Class B.
In Class 4A, the Blanchard Lions came in at No. 4. The Lions are looking to bounce back from a 4-6 season in 2019 and missing the postseason for the first time since 2011.
The media outlet also believes that the Chickasha Fightin’ Chicks could have a big season in 2020. Chickasha came in at No. 7 in 4A after going 6-5 in 2019, clinching the program’s first playoff appearance since 2013 in the process.
The Alex Longhorns appeared in the Class B poll, coming in at No. 7 in the class. The Longhorns went 10-3 in 2019 and advanced to the Class B quarterfinals.
VYPE
VYPE’s rankings appeared in the outlet’s Pigskin Preview. The Pigskin Preview gives all sorts of information ahead of each season.
In Class 4A, two teams appeared in VYPE’s poll. Tuttle came in at No. 4 in the class after an 11-2 season in 2019. The Tigers advanced to the Class 4A semifinals last season.
Blanchard also appeared in VYPE’s poll for Class 4A. The Lions came in at No. 5.
In Class A, the Minco Bulldogs appeared in the top 10. VYPE placed Minco at No. 10 in the class. The Bulldogs went 10-2 in 2019.
Alex also appeared in VYPE’s Class B poll. The Longhorns came in at No. 6 in that poll.
