Area football players earned spots on a list that VYPE released.
VYPE released its annual list of the top 100 players across Oklahoma in its Pigskin Preview and placed multiple players from the area on that list. The magazine provides information on football teams across Oklahoma.
Rush Springs and Blanchard each had a player appear on VYPE's list of 100 players across the state. A Tuttle player made an appearance on VYPE's list of honorable mentions.
Rush Springs' Caden Moore earned a spot on the list. The Rush Springs player earned a spot out of Class A.
Rush Springs head coach Mason Anthony mentioned Moore as a key player for the Redskins this season. He said that Moore, a running back and linebacker, has started for multiple seasons and provides an ability to lead that will help the Redskins in 2021.
Moore also earned a spot on the Class A All-VYPE team and was one of three area players picked for that team.
Blanchard also had one player appear on VYPE's list. Lincoln Smith earned a spot on the list out of Class 4A.
Smith has proven himself as a playmaker for the Lions during his career. He is a wide receiver on offense, and he plays in the secondary on defense.
He also ended up as one one of four area players on the Class 4A All-VYPE team.
Tuttle's Gunner Kerr ended up on VYPE's list of honorable mentions. He also appeared on the Class 4A All-VYPE team as a linebacker.
