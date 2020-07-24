Area football players earned the right to compete for the West All-State team Saturday.
The Oklahoma Football Coaches Association and Skordle partnered up to hold the event at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee. The two organizations are holding the game after the Oklahoma Coaches Association decided to cancel its All-State football game — and other OCA events — due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Four area players ended up on the West roster. Chickasha and Tuttle each had two players end up on the roster.
Chickasha's Austin Albright and Isaac Lee both earned the opportunity to compete in the game. Chickasha was able to clinch its first postseason berth since 2013 in 2019.
Albright earned the right to compete in his second All-State game in a short amount of time. Albright recently competed for the Middle West All-State baseball team.
Tuttle's Parker Ross and Colin Naney earned the right to compete. The Tigers advanced to the Class 4A semifinals last season.
The game will kick off at 7 p.m. Skordle encourages masks at the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.