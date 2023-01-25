EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will be in print next week. There will be a different story on the players who were named to All-Star by Class teams.
The Oklahoma Coaches Association has released the All-State rosters for football, and multiple area players earned All-State recognition.
The rosters for the West and East teams got released Wednesday, and three area players got selected to be on the original West roster. Chickasha, Minco and Tuttle all had a player named to the West roster.
All three players also earned All-Star by Class spots.
Chickasha's Ma'lek Murphy got selected to the roster on offense. Murphy became a dominant running back during his career with Chickasha and earned a selection as a running back.
Murphy capped off his career in a Chickasha uniform with a 2,000-yard rushing season. He only needed nine games to pass the 2,000-yard mark, and he helped Chickasha go 7-4 with a playoff spot in 2022.
Murphy was District 4A-1's Offensive Player of the Year this past season.
Minco and Tuttle each had one player named on the defensive side of the ball.
Minco's Hunter Mulanax earned a selection along the defensive line. He finished his Minco career on a team that won eight games and advanced to the postseason.
According to provided stats from Minco, Mulanax recorded 74 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, two sacks and three fumble recoveries as a senior. He also earned first-team recognition in District A-3.
Tuttle's Jake Tucker earned a defensive spot as a linebacker. His final season came on a team with nine wins and a postseason win.
Tucker was District 4A-2's Defensive Player of the Year this past season.
