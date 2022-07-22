A few area football players earned special recognition from a publication.
VYPE Magazine released its annual Pigskin Preview, previewing the upcoming football season. A part of that magazine is the VYPE Top 100 players, and six players from the area ended up making the list of players from across the state.
The six players on the list come from six different schools. Four of the six players compete in Class 4A, and the other two players compete in Class A.
The list of six teams consists of Chickasha, Blanchard, Bridge Creek, Tuttle, Minco and Dibble.
Chickasha's Ma'lek Murphy is entering the season with high expectations, and the publication thinks so by putting him on the list. Chickasha head coach Eric Gibson has given his thoughts on Murphy and thinks he is impressive as well.
Blanchard's Jaxon Laminack has helped the Lions in multiple facets of the game. He has proven to be an all-around player for the Lions and made VYPE's list.
Tuttle quarterback Mason Dennis is back for the Tigers, and he made the list this year after helping the Tigers reach the Class 4A championship game.
Bridge Creek's Jose Martinez made the list for the Bobcats, and Jag Norman made the list for the Dibble Demons. Eli Kirkes made the list for the Minco Bulldogs.
Murphy, Laminack, Dennis and Martinez all received Class 4A All-VYPE recognition. Norman and Kirkes picked up Class A All-VYPE recognition.
