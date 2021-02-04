The Oklahoma Coaches Association recently announced its All-State honors and All-Star by Class honors.
The OCA named one area football player to the West All-State team and named several players All-Stars by Class. Blanchard's Caleb Reed was the lone area player named to the current West All-State roster.
Class A
Five area football players made the OCA's Class A West All-Star team.
Three of the five area players listed on the team came from Minco. Aidan Howry, Cashus Burchfield and Jackson Overton all earned recognition from the OCA.
Rush Springs had Kade Worden make the team, and Dibble had Dakota Shiflett make the team.
Class 4A
All three area football teams in Class 4A had at least one player make the Class 4A West All-Star team.
Chickasha had one player make the team. Kaden Stephenson earned the OCA's recognition.
Tuttle's Hunter Anderson, Jayden Seebold and Bryce Legg made the team. Reed, Logan McKay and Tyler Blackburn all made the list from Blanchard.
Alex's Anderson earns All-Star by Class recognition
Alex's Tatton Anderson received recognition from the Oklahoma Eight Man Football Coaches Association. He made the association's Class B All-Star team.
