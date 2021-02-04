Tatton Anderson's dynamic high school football career has resulted in an opportunity to play at the next level.
Anderson made plenty of big plays for the Alex Longhorns in every phase of the game during his career. He will be continuing his football his career in Edmond.
Anderson recently announced on social media that he had decided to play football at the University of Central Oklahoma. He then held a signing ceremony in Alex on Wednesday.
Anderson finishes his Alex career as one of the top rushers in the history of Oklahoma High School football. According to iwasatthegame.com, Anderson is one of four players in Oklahoma history to pass 8,000 rushing yards.
Anderson passed that mark in a playoff win over the Empire Bulldogs.
The Oklahoma Eight Man Football Coaches Association recently named Anderson to its Class B All-Star team.
UCO competes within the NCAA at the Division II level. The Bronchos compete in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.
