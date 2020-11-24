Alex's Tatton Anderson has been a force for the Longhorns throughout his playing career.
Anderson entered his senior season with the thought of 8,000 rushing yards and the thought of becoming the state's all-time rushing leader both in reach. One of those thoughts came true Friday.
By the end of Alex's 38-20 win over the Empire Bulldogs in the second round of the Class B postseason, Anderson had surpassed 8,000 rushing yards. The milestone is something that only a few players in the history of Oklahoma have done.
According to iwasatthegame.com, Anderson became just the fourth player in Oklahoma history to accomplish that milestone. According to the website, Anderson now belongs to a group that consists of Reggie Skinner (White Oak), Larry Dupree (Luther) and Jacob Bruce (Hulbert).
Anderson will look to continue his climb up the list of Oklahoma rushers this week in the third round of the playoffs. Alex will travel to Shattuck this week.
