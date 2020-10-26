ALEX — The Alex Longhorns led for just 1:58 during their victory last week.
Alex quarterback Chase Byrne worked his way to the sideline and managed to find the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown to give the Longhorns a 44-38 lead over Southwest Covenant with 1:58 left in the fourth quarter Thursday in Alex. The touchdown put Alex ahead for the first time in the game, and the Longhorns held on for a 44-38 victory in a District B-4 matchup.
Alex's Tatton Anderson passed 170 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards, totaling four touchdowns in the victory. Anderson ran for three scores and caught a touchdown pass. Along with running for the game-winning touchdown, Byrne threw two touchdown passes in the win.
The first few minutes of the game featured plenty of big plays, and the Longhorns found themselves down 14-0 before running an offensive play.
Southwest Covenant got the ball on offense first and scored on a long Tyler Kelly touchdown run. The Patriots then came up with a recovery on the ensuing kick and went up 14-0 on the first play after the kick.
The Alex offense eventually got the ball and did not take long to score.
Anderson broke off a 57-yard touchdown run on the team's first offensive play of the game. Alex made the score 14-8 with more than 10 minutes still left in the first quarter.
The Patriots came up with a quick response to Alex's first touchdown, extending their lead in the first quarter with an 86-yard touchdown run from Bryson Ford. They looked to add to their lead when Alex turned the ball over.
But after giving up three long touchdown runs, the Alex defense began to step up and get stops. A couple of fourth-down stops turned the momentum Alex's way, and the Longhorns turned a 22-8 deficit to a 22-22 tie at halftime.
While looking to score on the drive after Alex's turnover, the Patriots came up short on fourth down at Alex's 4-yard line. It only took Alex two plays to go 96 yards for the team's second touchdown of the game.
Following a long completion from Byrne to Kody Meeks, Anderson found the end zone on a 44-yard touchdown run. Meeks passed 60 receiving yards in the win.
Leading 22-14 in the second quarter, the Patriots once again made their way down the field but could not score. The Patriots faced a fourth-and-one from inside the 10-yard line, but the Longhorns stood tall and came up with a stop.
Alex played complementary football, eventually scoring on a 61-yard touchdown pass from Byrne to Anderson on the drive after the Patriots turned the ball over on downs.
Whenever Southwest Covenant went back ahead in the second half, Alex came up with an answer. With the Longhorns trailing 30-22 in the third quarter, Anderson added another rushing touchdown to his total.
The two teams went to the fourth quarter tied at 30.
The Patriots jumped ahead again in the fourth quarter, taking a 38-30 lead over the Longhorns. Byrne found Tallon Hurd for a 16-yard touchdown pass, and the Longhorns were able to tie the game at 38 before eventually taking the lead for good.
The win moved the Longhorns to 5-3 on the season and moved them to 2-1 in district play. Alex will travel to Caddo this week.
