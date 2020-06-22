The Alex football team put together another successful season in 2019.
The Longhorns captured a district title in the regular season and extended the program's streak of playoff appearances. Alex has been to the postseason 12 years in a row.
Alex won 10 games in 2019, reaching double-digit victories for the first time since 2015. Following two playoff wins and a run to the Class B quarterfinals, the Longhorns now own a streak of seven seasons in a row with at least one playoff victory.
During the 2019 regular season, Alex went to play in District B-3 with a record of 3-2, losing to Laverne and Davenport in its first three games. After a 1-2 start to the season, Alex rattled off nine wins in a row and finished with a 10-3 record on the season.
The Longhorns did not lose a game in District B-3, going 5-0 in district play.
The Longhorns made a habit of picking up double-digit victories. All 10 of Alex's victories came by double digits.
Eight of the team's 10 wins in 2019 were by 46 points or more. The Longhorns scored at least 50 points in nine games, 60 points in four games and 70 points in two games.
After winning their district, the Longhorns ended up winning two playoff games and hosted two playoff games. After a dominant win over Empire in the regular season, Alex earned a big win over Empire in the first round of the playoffs.
Alex then avenged its loss to Laverne in the regular season during the postseason, beating the Tigers 44-30 to advance to the Class B quarterfinals. Tatton Anderson caught a touchdown pass from Chase Byrne and scored five touchdowns on the ground in the win.
Alex suffered a 59-14 loss to Regent Prep in the quarterfinal matchup. Regent Prep ended up being the Class B runner-up.
