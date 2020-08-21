The Alex Longhorns continue to have high expectations.
With a group of returning players — including standout player Tatton Anderson — the Longhorns are looking to make noise in Class B after a run to the quarterfinals a season ago. Head coach Matt Brand believes the team has a shot to go far with what it has coming back.
“We expect to be contenders this year with most of our team returning after a deep playoff run last season,” Brand said.
Alex is bringing players back from a team that won 10 games in 2019 and won a district title, going undefeated in District B-3.
Anderson coming back gives the Longhorns an explosive weapon in every phase of the game. On offense, Anderson has more than 6,300 rushing yards in his career and has proven to be a threat receiving the ball. Anderson could break the state’s career rushing record this season, currently held by Jacob Bruce.
Anderson earned All-VYPE recognition in Class B and was named the 45th best player in Oklahoma by the publication.
Helping the offense run, Chase Byrne is also set to return at the quarterback position. Byrne has plenty of experience under his belt after starting for the Longhorns as a sophomore.
Brand said that he is excited to get to see the Longhorns compete in 2019 if the season ends up happening. If the season does happen, Brand believes being disciplined will help the Longhorns have the success they are looking to have.
“Our key to success is being able to play disciplined football,” he said. “We are very excited to be able to get back with the kids and compete.”
Alex is now in District B-4 and will see a whole new group of district opponents. Velma-Alma, Bray-Doyle, Caddo, and Strother and Southwest Covenant are all in Alex’s district.
Alex has been to the playoffs 12 seasons in a row and has won at least one playoff game the past seven seasons.
Alex has scheduled its season opener for Aug. 28 as part of Week Zero. The Longhorns will face Destiny Christian on the road and will have an off week later in the season.
