The Alex Longhorns are ready to start.
The Longhorns enter the 2022 season looking to get back to the Class B postseason after missing the playoffs last season. The Longhorns also enter the season with a first-year head coach that knows the program.
Former Alex standout Jacob Otey is in charge of the program, and he is ready for the season to start. He is ready for the program to show off the hard work that has taken place in the offseason.
“It has been a long summer of hard work. Ready to see some of the hard work pay off for the commitment given by this team,” Otey said. “There was a lot asked of these players this summer, and many of them gave exactly what they were asked to give.
“Many hours were spent in that weight room this summer.”
Otey said that fans will see a hard-working team out on the gridiron this season, and he said that the team will focus on a few keys throughout the season that could help the team get back to the postseason.
“Stay disciplined. Be a team. Always be humble,” Otey said about what will make a successful team this season.
But along with those keys to success will be another strength for the Longhorns in 2022. The Longhorns will be experienced and mature.
“I have several players who have been starters in the past. Being my first year here, we do some things they have not done in the past,” Otey said. “But, with that experience, we have been able to learn quickly.
“There will be six seniors on this team that will be on the field often. That maturity is beneficial.”
Alex begins its season Sept. 2, and the Longhorns will be on the road for their season opener. The Longhorns will make their way to Tipton.
