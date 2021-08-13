For the first time in several years, the Alex Longhorns are entering a season with new leadership.
Wade Whatley is the new head coach of Alex, replacing Matt Brand at the helm of the program. Whatley is looking forward to leading the program forward.
“I couldn’t imagine being more excited to be an Alex Longhorn. I grew up in a small town that played the Longhorns, and I have always said that I would love to coach eight-man football at Alex,” he said. “The town is invested in the school, and the facilities out here are second to none.”
Whatley is leading a program filled with success and a state title within the past 10 years. The Longhorns won the Class B state championship in 2014, and they have won at least one postseason game each of the past eight seasons.
Whatley is excited about the summer his team has had and thinks it will be a great building block for the future. He believes it has been a great start to his tenure.
“We have had an amazing summer program out here,” Whatley said. “I look forward to next year continuing to trend up in both attendance and production.”
According to Whatley, building a successful program begins off the field. Having success in the classroom and weight room will be crucial going forward.
“For our program to be successful, we have to improve our academic performance in the classroom. Our kids need to know that football is a bonus to being a successful student. We are raising young men to (be) successful parts of our society,” Whatley said. “We have to make the weight room more effective. We have a good baseline set down from this summer, but that has to increase throughout the season into the offseason.
“If we can improve in the classroom and weight room, that will result in success on the field.”
On the defensive side of the ball in 2021, Whatley said the Longhorns are going to have speed on the field at all times. Being competitive and making tackles will be two keys to success for the Longhorns, Whatley said.
“We have some fast athletes on the field at all times," he said. "We just need to make sure we tackle well and create an attitude of competitiveness to lead our team in tackles."
On offense, Whatley mentioned that getting a running back in space and getting the ball to playmakers are a pair of keys for the Longhorns to have success.
“On offense, we will be successful if we are getting three offensive linemen hooked up every play, running their feet," he said. "Then we can get our running back in space."
“We have a couple kids who can make plays, (and) we have to get the ball in their hands quickly and efficiently."
One of the things Whatley has been happy with is how the team has handled an adjustment period after his hiring. He says the team has been more than welcoming to all of the changes.
“The biggest strength I have noticed thus far is the willingness the kids have to change and adjust to a new environment,” he said. “They have been so welcoming to me and receptive to the changes I have made. This gives me the faith to know that our kids trust that they are going to be put in the right spot to be successful throughout the season.”
Alex will begin its season Aug. 27. The Longhorns will battle Destiny Cristian at home.
