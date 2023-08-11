The Alex Longhorns have put in the hard work.
The Alex Longhorns enter their second season under head Coach Jacob Otey, and the program is hoping for a return to form. The Longhorns are excited about getting on the field after last season’s 0-10 campaign, and they want to show off their hard work on the field.
Otey is a big believer in the players he has, and he is excited about those players getting rewarded for their effort.
“I am excited to see these young men be rewarded for all the hard work they have put in since last season. These young men have been working together to improve themselves mentally and physically,” Otey said. “It has been a great spring and summer. There has been a lot of growth mentally and physically from these men, and they have a collective goal to be a competitor each day they step in that field or weight room.”
Otey said that numbers for the Longhorns are not large, so staying healthy will be key this season. He believes that hard work will help with that.
“These young men have put their bodies through serious training to endure the long season that awaits them," Otey said.
One thing fans can expect from the Longhorns is a close-knit group of players. Otey says that the team has focused on “brotherhood” and he believes being that close will be a strength for the upcoming season.
“We have grown together to become more than a team. We are family,” Otey said. “There is pride in honoring the man next to you, and that will be what strengthens our team the most this season.”
As for experience, Alex gets another season to know the system Otey and the coaching staff have implemented. Gaining that experience is an advantage entering the season.
“This will be the second year these players will be under our system,” Otey said. “We see our knowledge of the game has increased tremendously, and this will provide us a head start going into this season.”
Fans will see a team with tremendous character, Otey said. That is something Alex will take pride in.
“We pride our program in faith and character, and you will see that through these players," Otey said.
Alex will open the season against Tipton on Sept. 1. That game will be in Alex.
