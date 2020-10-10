ALEX — The Alex Longhorns began district play Friday.
The Longhorns took on the Bray-Doyle Donkeys in Alex and were looking for their second win in a row. The Longhorns scored 30 points in the first quarter and ended up with a 46-6 victory, getting to 4-2 on the season and 1-0 in District B-4.
Alex scored on special teams and defense to go along with its offensive touchdowns and grabbed the lead just a few seconds after the start of the game. Chaz Alcorn took a short opening kick and took the ball to the end zone. Alex went for two and took an 8-0 lead with 11:53 left in the first quarter.
Tallon Hurd caught two passes from Chase Byrne for 59 yards, and both of those catches resulted in points. The duo’s first touchdown connection resulted in a 32-yard score to put the Longhorns up 14-0.
Alex’s third touchdown of the game came on the defensive side of the ball. Along with his two touchdowns on offense, Tatton Anderson picked off a Bray-Doyle pass and returned the interception for a touchdown. Alex then went up 22-0.
Anderson also surpassed 140 rushing yards and ran for two touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball.
Anderson scored his first offensive touchdown in the first quarter, running for a 15-yard score to extend Alex’s lead after another Bray-Doyle turnover. The Longhorns held a 30-0 advantage heading to the second quarter.
Anderson’s longest run came in the second quarter and resulted in a touchdown. After the play looked like it could end in a loss or short gain, Anderson eventually broke free for a 74-yard touchdown run.
Bray-Doyle then scored its only touchdown of the game on the ensuing kick. Alex led 38-6 at halftime.
The only touchdown of the second half was a 27-yard pass play from Byrne to Hurd.
Now 1-0 in district play, the Longhorns will be on the road next week against Velma-Alma. The Comets enter the game with a 5-1 record. The schedule could change.
