The Chickasha baseball team continued to win.
The Fightin' Chicks hosted the Cache Bulldogs at Elliott Field on Wednesday and got contributions from several players. The contributions led to a 6-2 victory over the Bulldogs.
Four Chickasha players recorded an RBI in the victory. Chickasha also made some crucial plays on defense to help out in the win.
After neither team was able to score in the first inning, Cache took a 1-0 lead in the top half of the second inning. But Chickasha did not trail for long and tied the game in the bottom half of the inning.
Jacob Rempe led off the bottom of the second for Chickasha and drew a walk. With one out and a runner on base, Kyler Venable delivered an RBI single to tie the game at one run apiece. Chickasha never trailed again after that base hit.
Chickasha loaded the bases in the third inning and took the lead for good. A.J. Scifres was able to get down a bunt that caused trouble for the Cache infield. He reached first with a single and gave the Fightin' Chicks a 2-1 lead in the process.
Rempe followed Scifres with an RBI single of his own to put Chickasha up 3-1. By the end of the inning, Chickasha held a 5-1 advantage over its opponent.
With Chickasha leading 5-2 in the fifth inning, Braxton Givens drew a walk with the bases loaded to complete the scoring.
Scifres went 1-for-2 at the plate with his one RBI.
Rempe got on base three times in the game. To go along with the walk and base hit, he also got on base after being hit by a pitch.
Cash Jay earned the victory on the mound, going 4 1/3 innings in the win.
Chickasha defeated Cache in the second game to complete its second doubleheader sweep in a row and picked up its fourth win in a row.
