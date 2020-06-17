Summer play is still going for Chickasha baseball, and the team took on Bridge Creek earlier this week.
Chickasha got its bats going against the Bobcats in Chickasha on Monday. In a 10-8 win over the Bobcats, six Fightin’ Chick players recorded at least one RBI. Cash Jay led the way with his four RBIs in the victory.
After two scoreless innings, Chickasha was able to get its offense going in the bottom half of the third inning. After Jay recorded a hit to get on base, Luke Johnson recorded an RBI single to give the Fightin’ Chicks a 1-0 lead over the Bobcats.
Chickasha was not done scoring in the third inning, and Joseph Victery stepped up to the plate with a runner on base. Victery recorded a base hit, making the score 2-0 before eventually scoring on the same play to put Chickasha up 3-0 over Bridge Creek.
Chickasha led 3-1 entering the bottom of the fourth inning and scored six more runs to push its lead to eight. Chickasha scored five of its six runs in the inning with a series of base hits.
Kaden Felan and Kaden Stephenson recorded back-to-back RBI singles to give Chickasha a 5-1 lead. Another hit from Jay cleared the bases to give the Fightin’ Chicks an 8-1 advantage.
Jay put together a 4-for-4 day at the plate with his four RBIs.
Kyler Venable drew a walk later in the inning, allowing Chickasha’s final run of the inning to score. Bridge Creek got within five runs in the fifth, scoring three runs in the inning.
Jay drove in Chickasha’s final run in the fifth inning with his final hit of the game. Jay was also a force on the mound, allowing just one run and one hit during his time as the starting pitcher. He earned the victory.
Bridge Creek scored four runs in the seventh inning, but Chickasha was able to put a stop to the rally.
Chickasha defeated Bridge Creek in the second game Monday and continued its winning ways against the Bobcats on the road Tuesday.
