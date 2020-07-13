Since 2000, fast-pitch softball teams in the coverage area have had their fair share of success.
From 2000 to 2019, area teams combined to win 12 state championships in fast-pitch softball. Five schools combined to capture those titles.
Tuttle has won six titles after 2000. Blanchard (two), Chickasha (two), Amber-Pocasset (one) and Rush Springs (one) round out the 12 fast-pitch titles won by area softball teams over that stretch.
From 2000 to 2009, area softball teams captured five fast-pitch state championships. Rush Springs, Tuttle and Blanchard all won at least one state championship during that stretch of play.
Tuttle became the first area team to win a fastpitch title in the fall after 2000, winning the Class 3A title in 2001. The Lady Tigers eventually won back-to-back Class 4A titles in 2007 and 2008.
Between Tuttle’s titles, Rush Springs won a state championship in 2004. The Lady Redskins won the Class 2A title that season.
Blanchard won the first of two Class 4A state titles in three seasons in 2009, winning another title two seasons later. The Lady Lions topped Tuttle to win the state title that season and beat Tuttle in 2011's state title game.
The fast-pitch seasons from 2010 to 2019 were even more successful for area softball teams. Four teams combined to win seven state championships. Two schools won multiple titles.
Blanchard was the first area school to win a state title after 2010 with its win in 2011. The Lady Lions defeated Tuttle 4-2 in the title game.
Just three seasons later, it was Chickasha’s turn to come out on top. The Lady Chicks won back-to-back titles, capturing the Class 5A title in 2014 and the Class 4A title the following year.
Chickasha took down Piedmont 1-0 in 2014 and Tecumseh 4-3 in 2015. Lynnsie Elam recorded the game-winning hit in both of those games.
The next year marked the beginning of Tuttle’s dominant run in Class 4A. It was a run that consisted of back-to-back-to-back state championships.
The Lady Tigers beat Tecumseh 5-0 in 2016. They followed that state championship victory with a 10-3 win over Lone Grove in the 2017 title game and a 2-0 win over Newcastle in the 2018 title game.
Tuttle was not the only school to win a state title in the fall of 2018. Am-Po managed to win the Class A title a season before moving to Class 2A.
The Lady Panthers won the softball program’s first state championship with a 5-1 win over Ripley.
