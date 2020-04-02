The Express-Star is looking to hear from high school seniors who had their careers cut short.
We know that the situation is not an easy one, so we would like to allow high school seniors to tell their stories about their careers, their futures and how they are dealing with the situation. We are accepting essays from any senior whose career was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Essays should be no longer than 300 words and should be sent with a picture in case we do not have a photo on file. Essays will be edited for length and clarity. The Express-Star can also talk with any senior athlete who wants to get a story out.
Seniors and coaches can send submissions to austin@chickashanews.com.
