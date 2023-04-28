With esports growing more popular in today’s society, more opportunities are appearing for those who compete.
Cyril’s Cody Young is someone who is taking advantage of the opportunities that the growing world of esports provides. Young will be taking his skills to college and will have the opportunity to earn a degree while continuing to do what he loves.
Young recently signed to continue his esports career at Rogers State University. Having esports as an outlet and being able to use that outlet to help earn a college opportunity means a lot to Young, who is also excited about the opportunities esports will continue to provide.
“It means everything to me. It is paving the way toward my success in the future already,” Young said. “It gave me a scholarship to go play competitively for a DII school and an opportunity to further my education and get a degree.”
Video games have been with Young since he was little. For him, they have been an outlet to hang out and play with friends or an outlet to get some of his frustration. He loves that, with so many types of games, there can be one out there for everyone.
“I’ve been playing video games my whole life,” Young said. "What I love about video games is that there are so many unique games out there that anyone can find a certain one they could take a liking to.”
And what will Young be focusing on at the next level?
Madden.
Young loves the fact that playing an opponent in Madden forces a player to think quickly and adjust to whatever the opponent is doing.
“For Madden specifically, it’s the fact that you’ll have to constantly counter what your opponent is doing, which causes you to make adjustments, think on the fly and be on your toes at all times,” Young said.
Competing in in-person tournaments
Young described what he feels when going through an in-person tournament.
Young said that being at an in-person tournament can lead to some nervousness early on, but those nerves go away once the event really gets going. He said that scouting plays a role.
“An in-person tournament is a little nerve-racking at first just because you’re seeing who looks like competition and who doesn’t,” Young said. “After you scout, it’s a pretty memorable experience.
“You’ll be at a college playing all the other top-ranked players in your state.”
Growing sport
The world of esports has also been growing in Oklahoma, and the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association voted to have esports as a sanctioned sport in 2021.
Young loves that the OSSAA has sanctioned the sport.
“It’s very exciting. I never would have thought that all my hours gaming as a kid would have paid off for a state championship,” Young said. “I love the fact that it’s continuing to grow.”
Young believes the growth of the sport has helped him and will help others in the future.
“It means so much to not only me, who it’s already benefiting, but I believe it can provide life-changing results for other kids. … It opens up more opportunities for kids to go to college off of esports scholarships.”
Cyril esports
And the sport has taken off since then, including at Cyril. Cyril’s esports program, helped led by coach Dan Thompson, has been involved in multiple championships that include back-to-back OSSAA state championships in Mario Kart.
And Young has seen success as an individual esports competitor. Earlier this year, he won the PlayVs OSSAA Madden title for the Pirates.
