Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, sports came to a screeching halt.
Teams across Oklahoma were in their spring seasons when the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association canceled spring activities and the state basketball tournaments for Classes 2A through 6A. A couple of Dibble teams got off to strong starts before the OSSAA's decision.
The Dibble softball team managed to play 10 games before the cancellation, and the Lady Demons were able to finish the season with a winning record. The Lady Demons ended the season with a record of 8-2.
Dibble started the season with a string of victories before suffering its first loss. The Lady Demons competed in Class 3A.
The Dibble baseball team also got off to a strong start, playing six games before the cancellation of the season. The Demons ended up victorious in five of their six games.
Dibble started its season 2-0 before suffering its first loss of the season.
The Demons scored eight runs or more in all five of their victories and scored double-digit runs in two of their five victories.
The Demons also ended up with a winning record in District 2A-4. The Demons finished the season 2-1 in district play.
