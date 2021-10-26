Two Chickasha runners qualified for the Class 4A state cross country meet.
Chickasha ran in a Class 4A regional in Waurika last week. One girl and one boy qualified for the state meet.
Brooke King qualified for the state meet, and she finished her event with the 24th fastest run. She finished the race with a time of 14 minutes, 10.01 seconds.
For the boys, Brock Barr earned the opportunity to represent Chickasha in Saturday's state meet. Barr finished 27th in his race with a time of 19:50.57.
The two runners will compete in a state meet that Edmond Santa Fe will host.
