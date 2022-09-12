Chickasha's cross country teams had strong results in a meet.
The teams traveled to Lawton to compete in a meet that Cameron University hosted at Big Green Soccer Complex. Chickasha had one runner medal and one team finish in the top five of the team standings.
According to coach Angela Widener, the top 15 placers medaled in the event. Brock Barr medaled for the Chickasha boys, finishing 14th in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 18 minutes, 3 seconds.
Lucas Tarbox finished in the top 30 for Chickasha and was Chickasha's second-highest finisher. He finished 26th in the event with a time of 18:45.59.
The Lady Chicks finished fourth as a team in the 3,200-meter run, finishing behind first-place Velma-Alma, second-place Southwest Covenant and third-place Marlow.
Chickasha had multiple runners not too far away from being in medaling position. The Lady Chicks had four runners place in the top 21 finishers.
Brooke King's 17th-place finish led Chickasha in the race. She ended the race with a time of 14:10.00.
Spots 19 through 21 went to Chickasha runners.
Melissa Haunpo took 19th with a time of 14:12.00. Austin Clift (14:19.00) finished 20th, and Ally Gerstener (14:22.24) finished 21st for the Lady Chicks.
