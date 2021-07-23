One area golfer recently won a pair of matches in a match-play event.
With Ninnekah by his name, Josiah Crews competed in the Oklahoma Golf Association's State Amateur Championship at Broken Arrow's Cedar Ridge Country Club earlier this week. Crews went 2-1 in three matches, advancing to the final 16 players before falling to Elk City's Tres Hill.
The tournament featured 64 players and began Monday before ending Wednesday. According to the OGA's qualifying results, Crews qualified for the match-play tournament by shooting a 5-under 66 at Lincoln Park West in Oklahoma City earlier this month.
According to the match-play bracket, Crews was the No. 14 seed in the tournament, and he opened the tournament against the No. 51 seed.
According to the posted result, Crews battled Del City's Michael Nichols in the first round of the tournament Monday and picked up a 2 and 1 victory, meaning he led Nichols by two holes with just one hole remaining.
Crews advanced to the final 32 players with the victory and battled Yukon's Keith Morris in the players' second match of the day and tournament. According to the bracket, Morris was the No. 46 seed in the tournament.
Crews won his second match by a bigger margin after the close match earlier in the day. According to the posted result, he defeated Morris by a score of 3 and 2 and advanced to the final 16 players.
Crews' tournament came to an end with the loss to the bracket's No. 35 seed Tuesday. Per the posted result, Hill won the match 6 and 5. Hill ended up winning the tournament.
Before qualifying and winning the two matches, Crews put together a strong performance at the Washita Valley Golf Tournament in Chickasha earlier this month. Crews competed in the Championship Flight and finished second, not far behind Chad Randle.
